Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses

Prosecutors allege that Hells Angels members are threatening to retaliate against witnesses in a racketeering case involving a highway shooting.

Hells Angels President Richard Devries, 66, right, seen in a Las Vegas courtroom with his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, on Aug. 24, was arrested Monday, Oct. 3, on racketeering charges in connection with the May 29 shooting of rival biker gang members on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors filed court documents Thursday alleging that Hells Angels members are threatening to retaliate against witnesses in a racketeering case involving a highway shooting that injured members of the rival Vagos Motorcycle Club.

“Just last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received credible (information) that Hells Angels members from multiple states will be traveling to Las Vegas to ‘take care of witnesses’ in this very case,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson wrote in the documents.

A judge is expected to hear bail arguments in the case during a Thursday afternoon court hearing.

Eight men were recently indicted on the racketeering charges, and all but one of the suspects have been arrested, according to court and jail records. Three of the men — local Hells Angels President Richard Devries, 67; Stephen Alo, 46; and Russell Smith, 27 — were arrested shortly after the shooting and were previously released on bail.

Alo, Smith and 32-year-old Aaron Chun have been described as “prospects” for the motorcycle organization, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed this week. Cameron Treich, 34, and Taylor Rodriguez, 29, are full-patch members of the group, while Rayann Mollasgo and Roneric Padilla, 39, are associates of the organization, also called “hangarounds,” according to the indictment.

Rodriguez became the seventh motorcyclist arrested when he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, jail records show. Mollasgo had not appeared in jail records as of Thursday afternoon.

Padilla faces charges of racketeering and accessory to a felony, according to the indictment. The other seven men face 38 total counts of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, battery, discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The recent indictment added an enhancement of promoting or assisting a criminal gang to 36 of the counts.

Prosecutors have accused Hells Angels members of opening fire and injuring six Vagos motorcyclists on May 29 on U.S. Highway 95, west of Wagon Wheel Drive in Henderson. A seventh person, who prosecutors said was a Hells Angels member, also arrived at a hospital with injuries following the confrontation.

The shooting happened after a Memorial Day weekend ride from Hoover Dam to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, police have said.

Prosecutors have said the gunfire may have been in retaliation for a San Bernardino, California, shooting that left a Hells Angels motorcyclist dead, although a Vagos member challenged the claim during a grand jury hearing in June, according to court transcripts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

