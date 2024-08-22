Prosecutors cross-examine Robert Telles in murder trial over reporter’s killing

Prosecutors cross-examinined former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in his own murder trial over the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles listens during a hearing after giving a narrative on the witness stand on the ninth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, August 22, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner questions Robert Aguero, defense witness and owner of a cell photo data analysis company, on the eighth day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles shows how he cut his finger while speaking to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner ended his cross-examination of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles by showing the defendant a simple text message, sent from his wife’s Apple watch.

“Where are you?” Telles’ wife texted him, the morning Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was killed.

Hamner questioned Telles for over two hours on Thursday during Telles’ murder trial. Prosecutors have accused Telles of killing German on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

The cross-examination ended shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. The trial is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday, when Telles will have a chance to give re-direct testimony, and he may call rebuttal witnesses. Prosecutors will then have the opportunity to ask follow-up questions before going into closing arguments.

Telles testified for over 90 minutes on Wednesday and just under an hour on Thursday, without being interrupted by questions from his attorney. Veteran lawyers said that the type of testimony, known as testimony by narration, is an unusual move for defendants.

Telles closed his narration, which was at times interrupted by objections from prosecutors, with a statement that reflected the start of his testimony.

“I can’t imagine the kind of person that would” he said before District Judge Michelle Leavitt sustained an objection from prosecutors.

Telles tried to repeat himself, saying “I personally can’t imagine myself to be the kind of person.” But that statement was cutoff by an objection.

“I am not the kind of person who would stab someone,” he said

“The objection was sustained,” the judge said.

“OK,” Telles continued. “I have never beat anybody up. I’ve never killed anybody. I didn’t kill Mr. German. And that’s my testimony.”

For a moment, Telles remained seated in the witness box, staring down with his chin resting on a closed left fist, his other hand flipping through papers in front of him.

Leavitt ordered a 15-minute break before a round of questions from prosecutors.

Prosecutors have accused Telles, 47, of fatally stabbing German outside the reporters home on Sept. 2, 2022, over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official, including allegations he created a toxic work environment and had an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer.

Attorneys have said they expect the trial, which is in its second week, to conclude by Friday.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that Telles “wanted to relay his version of the events,” but he declined to comment when asked why Telles testified by way of narration.

His testimony on Wednesday focused on an alleged housing kickback scheme he reporting to Las Vegas police when Telles was the public administrator. Telles repeated allegations that he was framed for German’s killing.

“It’s a day I’ve been waiting for for nearly two years,” Telles said at the start of his testimony. “This thing’s been kind of a nightmare, frankly. … Right now I want to say unequivocally: I’m innocent. I didn’t kill Mr. German. And I’ve got a lot to share with you all.”

Prosecutors rested their case on Monday after calling 28 witnesses over the course of four days of testimony. Draskovich has called six witnesses, including Telles.

The state’s evidence against Telles includes his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, and surveillance footage of the assailant’s vehicle that matches the description of a car registered to Telles’ wife.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

