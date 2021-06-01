Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56

Recently retired District Judge Valerie Adair, a Las Vegas native who spent nearly two decades on the bench, died this weekend at the age of 56.

This April 22, 2013, photo shows District Judge Valerie Adair at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Recently retired District Judge Valerie Adair, a Las Vegas native who spent nearly two decades on the bench, died this weekend, according to court officials. She was 56.

A former prosecutor, Adair was first elected to the bench in 2002.

She began her legal career in civil litigation in Los Angeles, before she started work at the Clark County district attorney’s office, where she prosecuted white-collar crimes, fraud and cases involving the exploitation of the elderly.

A valedictorian of Clark High School, Adair earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a law degree in 1990 from Georgetown University Law Center.

Among the many cases Adair oversaw from the bench was the criminal trial of Dr. Dipak Desai in the deadly 2007 hepatitis C outbreak. In 2013, she sentenced Desai to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years, saying that there was “no worse betrayal of trust” than in what Desai did to his patients.

She did not seek re-election in 2020. In a virtual retirement ceremony of several judges late last year, Adair sought to remain humble about her career, according to Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price.

“She didn’t want us to make a big deal about her service to the court that included serving on the grueling murder docket … her service on the jury committee … or her career service on various task forces and committees relating to the legal representation of the elderly related to the abuse and exploitation of the elderly, and high tech crimes,” Price wrote of Adair. “But we will say that Judge Adair has the respect of her colleagues. She is on point with her rulings and treats all those who appear before her with dignity. She has a great sense of humor and is described as a great friend, pleasant, supportive, encouraging, open to new ideas, upbeat.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.