91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Courts

Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 10:02 am
 
This April 22, 2013, photo shows District Judge Valerie Adair at the Regional Justice Center in ...
This April 22, 2013, photo shows District Judge Valerie Adair at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Recently retired District Judge Valerie Adair, a Las Vegas native who spent nearly two decades on the bench, died this weekend, according to court officials. She was 56.

A former prosecutor, Adair was first elected to the bench in 2002.

She began her legal career in civil litigation in Los Angeles, before she started work at the Clark County district attorney’s office, where she prosecuted white-collar crimes, fraud and cases involving the exploitation of the elderly.

A valedictorian of Clark High School, Adair earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a law degree in 1990 from Georgetown University Law Center.

Among the many cases Adair oversaw from the bench was the criminal trial of Dr. Dipak Desai in the deadly 2007 hepatitis C outbreak. In 2013, she sentenced Desai to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years, saying that there was “no worse betrayal of trust” than in what Desai did to his patients.

She did not seek re-election in 2020. In a virtual retirement ceremony of several judges late last year, Adair sought to remain humble about her career, according to Clark County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price.

“She didn’t want us to make a big deal about her service to the court that included serving on the grueling murder docket … her service on the jury committee … or her career service on various task forces and committees relating to the legal representation of the elderly related to the abuse and exploitation of the elderly, and high tech crimes,” Price wrote of Adair. “But we will say that Judge Adair has the respect of her colleagues. She is on point with her rulings and treats all those who appear before her with dignity. She has a great sense of humor and is described as a great friend, pleasant, supportive, encouraging, open to new ideas, upbeat.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
Nevada’s eviction ban ends, CDC moratorium still in effect
2
Legislature passes mining tax bill, sending funds to schools
Legislature passes mining tax bill, sending funds to schools
3
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
4
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
5
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, owned by CoreCivic, a private company. (Las Ve ...
US court revives lawsuit against private prison in Nevada
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

A federal appeals court said Friday the nation’s largest private prison corporation can be held liable for negligence by a man who spent almost a year in solitary confinement at a southern Nevada facility without ever seeing a judge on marijuana-related charges.