Reno man gets 40-year sentence for sexually exploiting infant

A Reno resident was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting an infant and distributing child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

Derrick Joseph Rady, 37, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and distributing child pornography online, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada. After his 40-year prison term, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

The Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at Rady’s home in Reno after Facebook and Google identified him as someone who possibly possessed child pornography. Members of the task force found that Rady owned about 900 graphic images and videos of minors, shared similar images, and used a cellphone to take explicit photos of an infant, prosecutors said.

It was unclear when the search warrant was carried out.

Members of the FBI, the Reno Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada attorney general’s office made up the child exploitation task force.

