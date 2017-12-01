Russian cybercriminal sentenced in Nevada ID theft case

A Russian cybercriminal tied to a $50 million identity theft ring was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison in a Nevada case, the Justice Department announced.

Roman Valeryevich Seleznev, already serving nearly three decades behind bars on hacking-related charges, pleaded guilty Sept. 7 in two other criminal cases. He was sentenced to concurrent, 14-year sentences for one count of participation in a racketeering enterprise in a Nevada case and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a Georgia case.

The 33-year-old — also known as Track2, Bulba and Ncux — was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones of the Northern District of Georgia. In addition to prison time, Seleznev was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution; more than $50 million for the Nevada case and more than $2 million in the Georgia case.

Seleznev, the son of Russian parliament member Valery Seleznev, was arrested in the Maldives in 2014 and extradited to the U.S.

In the Nevada case, Seleznev acknowledged his connection with the credit card fraud ring “Carder.su,” which authorities have said trafficked stolen identities and cost victims more than $50 million. He also admitted to acting as a “casher” to defraud an Atlanta-based company that processed credit and debit card transactions, according to the Justice Department.

Hackers stole 45.5 million debit card numbers and withdrew more than $9.4 million from 2,100 ATMs in 280 cities around the world in less than 12 hours, authorities said. For his role, Seleznev was convicted last year of 38 counts related to the theft and sale of credit card information.

The Department of Justice said 55 people have been charged — 33 of whom have been convicted — in four separate indictments targeting the Carder.su organization.

