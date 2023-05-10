Second teen to face murder charges in man’s shooting

Robert Farabee III was certified to face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of cocaine in Las Vegas Justice Court.

(Getty Images)

A second 15-year-old is expected to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center to face murder charges in connection with the February fatal shooting of a man inside his northeast Las Vegas garage.

During a Tuesday hearing, Family Court Judge Amy Mastin certified Robert Farabee III to face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of cocaine in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Farabee is suspected of killing Carlos Martinez, 46, on Feb. 10 in the man’s garage on Los Feliz Street. Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Clarke said Farabee joined Landon Richards, 15, to settle a drug debt.

Richards was certified as an adult in March, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing last month in Justice Court. He is scheduled for a hearing in Clark County District Court in August, according to court records.

Clarke said that the boys met at a behavioral school and that the police report indicated Farabee told his roommate about the shooting afterward.

“What did Robert do after the shooting?” Clarke said. “He bragged about it. He gloated about killing another human being and getting away with it.”

Farabee’s defense attorney, Ozzie Fumo, said Richards told Farabee to go with him, but no one saw Farabee open fire.

Fumo argued that the case should stay in Family Court and that the boy could benefit from therapy. Farabee spent “many years” living in a car with his mother while his father, Robert Farabee II, was in prison for 15 years, Fumo said.

“This child has never received any kind of therapy or treatment that he deserves and needs,” Fumo said. “In fact, I think he’s only gone through maybe the sixth grade. There’s been no indication that he’s completed any proper schooling. He’s had no structure his entire life.”

The elder Farabee pleaded guilty in 2007 to three counts of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and one charge each of grand larceny of a vehicle and burglary. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, according to court records.

Prison records indicate the adult Farabee was paroled in September.

Sniffles could be heard from both sides of the courtroom when Mastin certified the teen to face charges as an adult, as Martinez’s fiancée and Farabee II cried.

“He had no chance,” Mastin said. “He was abandoned, neglected, mistreated, undoubtedly was born into some of the worst circumstances that a young man can endure, and that’s unfortunate, but it does not outweigh the risk to the community.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.