Courts

Sex offender sentenced to prison for possessing child porn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 4:51 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas sex offender was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing child pornography.

Russell Hamblin, 63, pleaded guilty in November after being found in possession of images depicting child sexual abuse. His prison term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney District of Nevada.

Hamblin was convicted in 2008 for receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to prison and a lifetime term of supervised release. During an April 2022 probation visit to his home, officers found printed papers depicting nude girls.

Multiple flash drives and cellphones were seized, and Hamblin admitted to possessing between 10 and 150 items of child pornography.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

