Suspect in killing of Las Vegas casino exec won’t face death penalty

Prosecutors said Tuesday that they have decided not to seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Venetian executive during a company picnic at Sunset Park.

Anthony Wrobel, an employee at The Venetian, is accused of shooting two of the resort’s executives at the picnic on April 15. One of the executives, Mia Banks, died. Another, Hector Rodriguez, was seriously wounded.

Wrobel, 42, was arrested in Texas on April 19 at a freeway rest stop. He was held in a Texas jail for about two months before being returned to Las Vegas.

A grand jury indicted Wrobel last month on one count each of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

District Judge Douglas Herndon set Wrobel’s trial for October 2019.

