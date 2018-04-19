Suspect in Las Vegas shooting of Venetian execs arrested in Texas

Anthony J. Wrobel, 42, was taken into custody by Texas law enforcement officers without incident near the town of Vega, Las Vegas police said on Twitter.

Anthony J. Wrobel, seen on a previous trip in March at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (McCarran camera via FBI)

Anthony Wrobel, 42 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The man suspected of killing one Strip casino executive and injuring another has been arrested in north Texas, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Anthony J. Wrobel, 42, was taken into custody by Texas law enforcement officers without incident near the town of Vega, Las Vegas police said on Twitter.

The FBI filed a federal arrest warrant for Wrobel on Wednesday after discovering he had fled Nevada but did not disclose his destination. Wrobel’s car was found at McCarran International Airport shortly after the shooting Sunday.

Wrobel is suspected of going to a picnic at Sunset Park for employees of The Venetian and opening fire on two executives. Mia Banks, vice president of casino operations, was killed in the attack.

Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games, was hospitalized and critically wounded. As of Tuesday afternoon, his condition had stabilized, police said.

A criminal complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, charged Wrobel with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department called the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence and described Wrobel as “disgruntled.”

Sands Corp, parent company of The Venetian, offered $50,000 to anyone who provided information that led to the arrest of Wrobel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.