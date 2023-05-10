Suspect in reporter’s slaying appears in court

District Judge Michelle Leavitt may rule on how officials can search through slain reporter Jeff German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after his killing.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appeared in court on Wednesday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Telles, who is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German, filed subpoenas to uncover details about the Las Vegas police investigation. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Two weeks ago, District Judge Michelle Leavitt indicated she would make a ruling by Wednesday’s court date indicating how officials can search German’s personal devices that were seized by police after his killing. The Review-Journal has been fighting to prevent officials from searching through the devices, which may contain information about confidential sources, and which the newspaper has argued is protected by Nevada’s shield law.

Prosecutors have accused Telles, an attorney representing himself against the murder charge, of fatally stabbing German outside the reporter’s home in September because of articles German wrote about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

In court documents filed last week, Telles agreed to the Review-Journal’s proposed protocol for searching the devices, which would require that the information first be reviewed by third parties serving as hearing masters.

Metro’s protocol calls for two detectives, the two prosecutors on the case and an investigator working for Telles to search through the devices and “preserve confidentiality.” The protocol would not allow a representative of the Review-Journal to be present.

