Suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying to appear in court

Duane Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the killing of Tupac Shakur, is set to appear in court Tuesday for a status check on the case’s discovery process.

Davis, 60, has been held in custody in the Clark County Detention Center since he was indicted and arrested in September on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. Prosecutors have alleged that Davis, a member of the South Side Crips, authorized the drive-by shooting near the Strip that killed Shakur and injured Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight in September 1996.

He is set to appear in front of District Judge Carli Kierny on Tuesday for a status check on the discovery process in the case.

During his last court appearance in February, the judge postponed Davis’ trial until November. His defense attorney, Carl Arnold, said he still needed time to review the massive amount of evidence in the case.

Prosecutors have alleged that the fatal shooting was part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang, and was in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson.

The Mob Piru gang had ties to Death Row Records, while prosecutors have said that the South Side Crips were associated with Bad Boy Records, a label owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs that represented Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

Davis has spoken publicly about his alleged involvement in the shooting in interviews posted to YouTube and in his 2019 co-written book “Compton Street Legend.” Arnold has argued that Davis published the book to make money, and that prosecutors have not presented sufficient evidence to prove his involvement.

