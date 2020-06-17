Suspected boogaloo members indicted on terrorism charges in Las Vegas

New charges were filed Wednesday in connection with an alleged right-wing extremist conspiracy to cause violence during Black Lives Matter protests.

Andrew Lynam, left, William Loomis, Stephen Parshall (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Stephen Parshall, center, one of three alleged boogaloo movement extremists charged with planning violence at the protests, appears in court with his attorney Robert Draskovich, left, at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three suspected members of the right-wing boogaloo movement were indicted by a Clark County grand jury Wednesday on terrorism charges in connection with a conspiracy to cause violence during Black Lives Matter protests.

Stephen Parshall, 35, Andrew Lynam, 23, and William Loomis, 40, are currently in federal custody on additional firearms and explosives charges in the scheme, which also included alleged plans to firebomb a power substation and damage federal buildings.

The felony case now goes directly to Clark County District Court for trial.

FBI agents arrested the three men on May 30 after they learned the defendants were prepared to toss Molotov cocktails at police during a downtown protest that night. The FBI had infiltrated the group.

The extremist boogaloo movement, which is decentralized with no national leaders, believes in an impending civil war and ultimate societal collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

