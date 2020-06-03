3 alleged ‘Boogaloo’ members charged in Las Vegas protests

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that three men and alleged members of the “Boogaloo” movement have been charged with “conspiracy to cause destruction” during Las Vegas police brutality protests.

Police secure the Fremont Street Experience from protesters along Fremont Street during a Black Lives Matter protest and march leaving Container Park dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that three men who are alleged members of the “Boogaloo” anti-government movement have been charged with “conspiracy to cause destruction” during police brutality protests in Las Vegas.

Stephen “Kiwi” Parshall, 35, Andrew Lynam, 23, and William Loomis, 40, all of Las Vegas, were charged in federal court with one count of conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive, and one count of possession of unregistered firearms, “that is, a destructive device,” according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

The three men allegedly had a Molotov cocktail during a demonstration in Las Vegas meant to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the handcuffed man’s back for nearly nine minutes.

The “Boogaloo movement” is linked to loosely organized private Facebook groups, and it’s name comes from the 1984 movie “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” which has become slang for any bad sequel, according to The Associated Press. The movement uses the term to mean an upcoming civil war.

Another derivation of “boogaloo” is “big luau,” and members are often seen at protests carrying firearms and wearing Hawaiian shirts.

The Associated Press has also reported members in floral shirts, carrying high-powered rifles and wearing tactical gear at state capital buildings in recent months to protest COVID-19 lockdown orders.

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights has tracked the presence of far-right militias and Boogaloo-related groups at 40 protests across the U.S. related to Floyd’s death.

Parshall, Lynam and Loomis were all arrested Saturday, the release said. It was unclear if the men attended a protest on Saturday.

“Violent instigators have hijacked peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country, including Nevada, exploiting the real and legitimate outrage over Mr. Floyd’s death for their own radical agendas,” Nicholas Trutanich, U.S. attorney for Nevada, said in the release. “Law enforcement is focused on keeping violence and destruction from interfering with free public expression and threatening lives.”

The Clark County district attorney’s office has also filed state charges against the men: assisting, soliciting or conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism; providing material support for use in the commission of an act of terrorism; conspiracy to damage or destroy a building by means of explosives; and possession of a component of an explosive or incendiary device with intent to manufacture an explosive incendiary device.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson was quoted in the release, saying the men showed “planning and intent on causing mayhem.”

The men’s arrest came after an investigation by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, with members from the FBI, Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, U.S. National Park Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

