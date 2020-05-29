George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests

Two officers were injured and 30-40 demonstrators were arrested during the Strip protest, the Metropolitan Police Department said during a briefing Friday night.

Demonstrators face off against police while demanding justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police arrest a demonstrator as people gather to demand justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters and members of the Black Lives Matter movement march down Las Vegas Boulevard in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis earlier in the week, on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police respond to protesters who marched and chanted in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protestor Sydney Belmonte with her signed mask near the Bellagio Fountains during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Protestors line the street near the Bellagio Fountains during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Protestor Landon Smith, 5, holds his sign near the Bellagio Fountains during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters and members of the Black Lives Matter movement stand before a police vehicle protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in mask during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People yell at Las Vegas Police in their vehicle during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Protestors link arms while confronting the Las Vegas Police near Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas Police car is sprayed with the letters BLM near Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People take over the street during a Black Lives Matter protest and march along the along the Las Vegas Strip dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A protestor yells at a Las Vegas Police officer as they are lined up to block progress along the Las Vegas Strip at W. Bellagio Drive during a Black Lives Matter protest and march dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A protestor shakes the hands of each Las Vegas Police officer lined up to block progress down the Las Vegas Strip at W. Bellagio Drive during a Black Lives Matter protest and march dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Demonstrators face off against police while demanding justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A protestor, right, is arrested as another pleads with Las Vegas Police officers who are lined up and moving north to push them up the Las Vegas Strip to W. Flamingo Road during a Black Lives Matter protest and march dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Police arrest a demonstrator as people gather to demand justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police arrest a demonstrator as people gather to demand justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers form a line to block Las Vegas Boulevard, Friday, May 29, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter march around Las Vegas Strip to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two protestors are boxed in as Las Vegas Police officers advance up the Las Vegas Strip at W. Flamingo Road during a Black Lives Matter protest and march dedicated to the death of George Floyd on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. Moreira was arrested a few minutes later up the street. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Demonstrators march to demand justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Demonstrators face off against police while demanding justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Demonstrators face off against police while demanding justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Demonstrators face off against police while demanding justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Demonstrators face off against police while demanding justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Demonstrators face off against police while demanding justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Demonstrators face off with police to demand justice for George Floyd along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police block the road leading to Trump Tower along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man holds up a sign with the names of people of color killed by police as a police line blocks demonstrators by Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A demonstration that started peacefully Friday with hundreds marching on the Strip to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned into tense standoffs with police and multiple arrests by the evening hours.

Two officers were injured, one of whom was transported to a hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said during a media briefing Friday night. He said that between 30 to 40 demonstrators were arrested, but that numbers were fluctuating.

“We are still dealing with protesters on Las Vegas Boulevard, but that number has shrinked quite a bit,” Koren said just after 9:30 p.m.

Just before 9 p.m., Sheriff Joseph Lombardo tweeted: “The LVMPD stands with our community and censures any police brutality. As we continue to facilitate spontaneous and planned protests, violence or property damage will not be tolerated.“

Earlier, at around 8:30 p.m., about 150 protesters who remained were being pushed down Flamingo Road toward Koval Lane by dozens of officers in riot gear.

Metro officers occasionally rushed the crowd to encourage them to move back, and multiple people were seen being led away in handcuffs. Shortly afterward, the protest heated back up, and protesters were seen throwing rocks.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said Friday evening that he didn’t know if officers used pepper spray or tear gas during the protest, and Review-Journal reporters didn’t see any tear gas being used.

Hadfield said the department called out additional units and planned to be at the scene all night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police at Bellagio Drive and the Strip told protesters that they were violating Nevada law by blocking sidewalks and travel lanes and had 15 minutes to disperse.

A similar order was given at Fashion Show Drive, where a crowd of people were confronting a line of officers.

The protest was organized through Black Lives Matter flyers on social media and billed as a “march for justice, march for peace.”

No one person took credit for organizing the protest. People handing out flyers and water said a group of social media users scheduled it.

John Garcia, 26, was wearing an American flag scarf around his next as he marched toward the Circus Circus casino about 3 p.m. He said he believes that without protesting, police brutality will continue.

“I just feel that things are getting worse,” he said.

As the evening went on, protesters became more confrontational with police, screaming profanity and throwing water bottles. But the protest as a whole was peaceful, with most people marching and holding signs with messages such as, “I Can’t Breathe,” “Stop the Murder” and “Say Their Names.”

Lauren H., who declined to give her full last name, appeared to be one of the people using a megaphone to lead the protesters. She was there when police first started pushing the crowd back at Fashion Show Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.

“I thought it was going to get worse,” she said, saying the crowd seemed angry and sad.

Maya Negash said she came to the protest to show support for “people who died from racism.”

“Peace, that’s what we want,” she said. “We want the police to stop attacking us.”

Floyd, whose death has sparked protests in multiple cities, died after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd lay handcuffed on the ground.

Three other Minneapolis officers were at the scene after a local grocery store called police to report that a man had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Floyd was unarmed, and a video that captured his arrest shows him pleading with officers, saying he couldn’t breathe. All four officers were fired from the department, and Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Vinh Tran, 19, arrived with a group of three others at Circus Circus about an hour after Friday’s protest began. They had trouble finding parking.

Being silent would mean “being complacent with the pain and suffering our black community goes through,” Tran said.

Some of the protests in other cities sparked looting, violence and fires. On Thursday night, demonstrators set fire to a police station in Minneapolis that officers had abandoned.

On Friday, before the Las Vegas march started, police officer Alejandra Zambrano said officers regularly assigned to the area would be available if needed.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully assemble, and we monitor any and all events that occur on the Strip,” Zambrano said.

Nevada law enforcement leaders on Thursday distanced their agencies from the Minneapolis officers’ actions.

Lombardo, Clark County’s top police officer, wrote on Twitter: “The death of Mr. Floyd is deeply disturbing. The officers’ actions and inaction are inconsistent with the training and protocols of our profession and the LVMPD. I can assure you the LVMPD will strive each day to continue to build your trust.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

