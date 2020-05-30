2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest

Las Vegas police arrested two photojournalists, including a Review-Journal staff photographer, who were photographing a tense Friday night protest on the Strip.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff photographer Ellen Schmidt is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers while covering a protest near the Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy Steve Marcus, ©2020 Las Vegas Sun)

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff photographer Ellen Schmidt is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers while covering a protest near the Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Black Lives Matter protest was in support of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police earlier in the week. (Photo by Steve Marcus courtesy of Las Vegas Sun, © 2020 Las Vegas Sun)

Photojournalist Bridget Bennett is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers while covering a protest near the Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Black Lives Matter protest was in support of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police earlier in the week. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal photographer Ellen Schmidt was arrested, along with Bridget Bennett, a freelance photographer and former Review-Journal employee. Both were booked into the Clark County Detention Center, and each faces a misdemeanor charge of failing to disperse, court records show.

Schmidt was arrested while Metropolitan Police Department officers in riot gear attempted to disperse a crowd they had pushed east of Las Vegas Boulevard and onto Flamingo Road. The crowd, which was at about 100 people by 9 p.m., was protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“It is appalling that Las Vegas police officers, who have nothing to do with what happened in Minnesota, would so forcefully take into custody two people who were obviously working photojournalists and posed no threat to law enforcement or public safety,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Saturday. “They never should have been touched, let alone arrested and then booked into jail.”

The protest was mostly peaceful, but some demonstrators threw water bottles at police and shouted profanities. Later in the night, a smaller group of demonstrators was seen throwing rocks at police.

The police were warning people to move out of the road or face arrest. At other points, they shouted at the crowd that protesters on the sidewalk also would be arrested.

Metro Lt. Dori Koren said during a media briefing Friday night that 30 to 40 protesters were arrested, but that the number was fluctuating. Metro on Saturday reported that 80 had been arrested.

In response to a question during the briefing Friday night about whether a newspaper photographer had been arrested, Koren said he didn’t have that information. He said he could say with confidence that those arrested were violating the law where there was a safety issue.

“The press serve a vital, constitutionally protected role during moments of national strife and civil disobedience,” Nevada Press Association Executive Director Richard Karpel said Saturday. “Journalists put themselves at risk to inform citizens about protesters’ grievances and their actions, and to observe whether law enforcement personnel are operating within the bounds of the law. The arrest of journalists working in a public forum at a highly newsworthy event is absolutely unacceptable.”

A photo taken by a Las Vegas Sun photographer and posted to Twitter showed Schmidt with her hands behind her back, standing next to a police officer who was holding her camera.

Both Schmidt and Bennett were released from jail early Saturday after posting bail, court records show.

“In an already tumultuous time for our city and country, it’s upsetting to have the right to document public events threatened by police,” Schmidt said. “I hope this brings light to the importance of press freedom and then returns to the story I was reporting on.”

The march on Friday started about 2:30 p.m. at the Bellagio, and at one point grew to about 400 people spread out from the Bellagio to the Circus Circus.

Police were seen arresting people who did not follow orders, and also were seen tackling multiple protesters.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.