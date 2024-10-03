Country superstar, Las Vegas headliner accused of sexual assault

The superstar, who is set to resume his Las Vegas Strip residency this week, is accused in a lawsuit filed by a woman identified only as “Jane Roe.”

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks speaks during a news conference ahead of his "Garth Brooks/PLUS ONE" residency at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Country superstar and long-running Las Vegas headliner Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery, in a lawsuit from an unidentified woman who claims to have worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for the country artist.

In a lawsuit filed in state court in California on Thursday and first reported by CNN, a woman identified as “Jane Roe” has accused Brooks of sexual assault and says she was raped once by Brooks while on a work trip. The alleged incidents occurred in 2019.

Representatives of Brooks did not immediately respond to request for comment. CNN reports the superstar has previously and “fiercely” denied his accuser’s claims in a previous complaint he had filed as a “John Doe.”

Prior to Roe’s filing Thursday, an anonymous celebrity plaintiff — now disclosed to be Brooks — reportedly attempted to block Roe from publicly repeating her allegations.

Brooks is scheduled to return to his “Plus One” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to her lawsuit, Roe began working for Books in 2017. She was originally hired by Brooks wife, country superstar Trisha Yearwood, in 1999.

Roe claims Brooks raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in May 2019, as Brooks was scheduled to tape a tribute performance at the Grammy Awards show. The two had traveled together in a private jet. The suit accuses Brooks of exposing himself, talking about sex and sharing fantasies with the employee, changing his clothes in front of Roe and sending her explicit text messages.

CNN reports that in his complaint as plaintiff John Doe, Brooks says defendant Roe’s attorney sent him a “confidential” demand letter alleging sexual misconduct after he declined Roe’s request for “salaried employment and medical benefits.”

“Defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ previous lawsuit, filed in Mississippi, states. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Roe’s attorneys said they applaud the legal action.

“We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions,” attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker said in a statement to CNN. “We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.