Garth Brooks announces final dates for residency on Las Vegas Strip

Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced the dates for the final three weekends of his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

It’s the concert production with “no rules,” but there is one requirement. It must end sometime. And March will be that time for “Garth Brooks/Plus One” at the Colosseum.

The country superstar and promoter Live Nation have announced the dates for the final three weekends of his residency on Strip: Feb. 21-March 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

“I can’t believe it has come and gone, already. The Caesars gig has been my favorite so far,” Brooks said in a release. “No setlist, no rules, just the music and the listener come first. I LOVE that! These last shows are going to be hard for me, emotionally, because I can’t stand the thought of this residency being over.”

Brooks’ “Plus One” shows opened in May 2023. He headlined a sold-out, critically acclaimed solo show at Encore Theater from 2009-14. He debuted in Las Vegas in October 1991, a co-headlining appearance with Carlene Carter at Desert Inn.

Brooks also filled Thomas & Mack Center for four shows in August 1998, T-Mobile Arena in 2016 and Allegiant Stadium in July 2021. He was among the first headliners at T-Mobile and Allegiant.

Brooks was eager to get back to fundamental performing for his Colosseum series.

“In Vegas, you guys have this reputation that everything’s smoke and mirrors, trapeze, everything’s a show and art,” Brooks said an interview just before “Plus One” premiered. “But when you get in here, you find the people who fill those seats know their music inside and out. I knew that when I played the — what was the place the Wynn was built on (the Desert Inn)? Those people knew their stuff, inside, outside and backward.”

With few production effects, Brooks has mastered the Colosseum stage.

“As groundbreaking as that might be, for me, I just what to see how far the music will go,” Brooks said. ” I truly believe it’s a gift, and it’s not my decision when it stops or when it starts.”

