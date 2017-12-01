Teen drops a ‘bomb’ in Las Vegas sex trial testimony

The teenager who accused a former Las Vegas police Explorer of a years-long sexual relationship with her changed her story on the stand.

Joshua Honea (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The teenager who accused a former Las Vegas police Explorer of a years-long sexual relationship with her changed her story on the stand.

“There were a lot of details that I made up in order to make this believable,” she testified Thursday in Clark County District Court. “There’s no other way for someone to get prosecuted if there’s no downright details about it.”

In 2015, the girl said she and Joshua Honea, 24, maintained a four-year sexual relationship that started when she was 11. He faces over 50 charges, including kidnapping and lewdness with a child.

“The state’s primary witness has sort of dropped a bomb,” one of Honea’s attorneys, Jonathan MacArthur, told the Review-Journal.

The Review-Journal is not naming the girl — who wore a blue jumpsuit and handcuffs in court — because she was a minor when the alleged relationship took place.

According to court documents, she lives on the streets and is addicted to heroin. She has been in jail since Monday on a “material witness warrant” because prosecutors feared she would not make an appearance in court.

Honea and the girl had a “brother and sister” relationship, but had drifted apart after the aspiring police officer said she began to get involved with substance abuse, said Monique McNeil, another Honea attorney.

After Honea was targeted as a whisteblower in the Metropolitan Police Department, police told the girl that Honea could get her mother in trouble with child protective services, MacArthur said.

“Suddenly, the testimony changed,” he said after the hearing.

McNeil said in court the girl was angry with Honea for violating her confidence. The girl posted on social media: “‘I thought I could trust you but your words and your actions showed me that I can’t.’”

“Then she does what? She calls the police,” McNeil said. “You’ve got to discredit the whisteblower.”

Prosecutors argued that after the girl was visited in jail by defense attorneys on Tuesday, she changed her story.

In 2015, the then 16-year-old girl told detectives she once loved Honea, and that she “wasn’t mature enough to understand” and “it’s not OK now,” Stacey Kollins, state prosecutor, said.

began investigating the relationship after one of Honea’s supervisors overheard him say he would like to date the girl, who was 15 at the time, after she turned 16, according to a police report. At first, both the girl and Honea denied a sexual relationship.

She told jurors that Honea and the girl met at her middle school, where he was a counselor. Honea was in a police program that encourages a career in law enforcement and teaches young Las Vegans the basics of policing. He also volunteered in the Metropolitan Enterprise Area Command.

“It’s flirtatious. She’s flattered, she’s interested,” prosecutor Stacey Kollins said. “It is welcomed by this 11-year-old child.”

They exchanged nude pictures and began Skyping, texting and calling. He started asking “for more,” Kollins said.

On Thursday, Kollins said the girl had accurately described Honea’s genitals and that her statements to police, including that she was “too little” for Honea when she tried to lose her virginity, were too specific to be a lie.

“Since you’re making up this story, why wouldn’t you just say ‘the first time, the sex worked?’” Kollins asked.

The girl responded, “The more details, the better.”

The trial is scheduled to resume Friday morning.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.