Telles appears in court a month before trial

The former elected official accused of the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter appeared in court Wednesday, about a month before he is set to face a jury in his murder trial.

The former elected official accused of the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter appeared in court Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears at a status check in regards to search protocol for German’s devices at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The former elected official accused of the slaying of a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter appeared in court Wednesday, about a month before he is set to face a jury in his murder trial.

Prosecutors have said Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, fatally stabbed Jeff German outside of the reporter’s home on Sept. 2, 2022, because Telles was angry over articles German had written about his conduct as an elected official.

Telles, who spent more than a year acting as his own lawyer before hiring veteran criminal defense attorney Robert Draskovich, has pleaded not guilty and has maintained that he was the victim of police misconduct during the investigation. He has also alleged he was framed for German’s slaying by a local real estate firm, which has denied the accusation.

Telles’ trial is set for March 18.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.