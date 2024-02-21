58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Telles appears in court a month before trial

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2024 - 7:34 am
 
Updated February 21, 2024 - 9:17 am
Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investiga ...
Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears at a status check in regards to search protocol for German’s devices at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The former elected official accused of the slaying of a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter appeared in court Wednesday, about a month before he is set to face a jury in his murder trial.

Prosecutors have said Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, fatally stabbed Jeff German outside of the reporter’s home on Sept. 2, 2022, because Telles was angry over articles German had written about his conduct as an elected official.

Telles, who spent more than a year acting as his own lawyer before hiring veteran criminal defense attorney Robert Draskovich, has pleaded not guilty and has maintained that he was the victim of police misconduct during the investigation. He has also alleged he was framed for German’s slaying by a local real estate firm, which has denied the accusation.

Telles’ trial is set for March 18.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Telles hires Las Vegas defense attorney, plans to go to trial in March
Telles hires Las Vegas defense attorney, plans to go to trial in March
Telles’ attorney claims no ‘direct evidence’ of motive in murder case
Telles’ attorney claims no ‘direct evidence’ of motive in murder case
Telles’ second request to recuse judge in murder case denied
Telles’ second request to recuse judge in murder case denied
Prosecutors move to introduce Review-Journal articles as evidence in murder trial
Prosecutors move to introduce Review-Journal articles as evidence in murder trial
Suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting on Strip found incompetent
Suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting on Strip found incompetent
Suspect indicted in attack on judge captured in viral video
Suspect indicted in attack on judge captured in viral video