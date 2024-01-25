Telles’ second request to recuse judge in murder case denied

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese has denied Robert Telles’ request to remove the judge overseeing his murder case in connection with the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, addresses the court during a hearing for his motion to disqualify Judge Leavitt at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Robert Telles’ second campaign to remove the judge overseeing his murder case in the killing of a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter has been denied.

Telles, 47, is accused of attacking and fatally stabbing Jeff German outside of the journalist’s home in September 2022 over articles German had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

Telles, the ousted Clark County public administrator who has been representing himself against a murder charge, filed a motion in December asking for District Judge Michelle Leavitt to be removed from his case, and accusing her of bias and “deep-seated favoritism” against him.

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese entered a strongly worded order on Wednesday denying Telles’ motion, stating that Telles failed to “identify a single statement or extra-judicial act by Judge Leavitt that indicates any degree of bias whatsoever.”

“To the extent that Mr. Telles disagrees with Judge Leavitt’s decisions and rulings, he can appeal them,” Wiese wrote. “However, filing successive Motions to Disqualify is not the proper process.”

Telles filed a similar motion in March, which Wiese also denied. Telles claimed that since then, Leavitt has shown bias against him during court proceedings.

Wiese noted that Leavitt attempted to accommodate Telles’ requests to receive evidence from police and prosecutors, which “contradicts” Telles’ claims that she “unlawfully declined to order the production of documents and colluded with the District Attorney’s Office.”

Telles argued his motion in front of Wiese earlier this month, during which he claimed that he was framed for German’s killing by a local real estate firm, Compass Reality.

The firm has said that Telles is a “desperate man,” who “will do and say anything to escape answering” for German’s killing. The firm also said it is “evaluating its legal options.”

Telles has previously said that what prosecutors called “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home. That evidence included Telles’ DNA found under German’s fingernails, and clothing found at Telles’ home that matched items worn by a suspect seen in surveillance footage wandering German’s neighborhood the day he was killed, prosecutors have said.

Telles remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He is due back in front of Leavitt on Feb. 7.

