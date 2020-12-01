Texan charged in Henderson shooting spree to face judge

One of three people charged in a series of apparently random shootings in the Henderson area and in Arizona on Thanksgiving was due in court Tuesday.

In one of the shootings, 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. was killed and three others injured in front of a 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Lake Mead Parkway. Four other shootings happened on roadways in the Henderson area around the same time, according to a Henderson police report.

The shootings then continued in the Parker, Arizona, area, where three suspects in a sedan were ultimately arrested. Arizona authorities said the three were captured after a vehicle chase, a crash and a shooting involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in La Paz County, Arizona.

One of those charged, Christopher McDonnell, 28, is expected in Henderson Justice Court, where a judge could set bail on charges of murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm from within a structure or vehicle.

Shawn McDonnell, 30, and Kayleigh Lewis, 25, are the other suspects. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said all three suspects are from Tyler, Texas.

Authorities have not said whether all three of them carried out the shootings or if they have uncovered a possible motive.

