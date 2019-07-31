‘Tremors’ actress Finn Carter in Las Vegas court on felony charges

An actress known for her role in the 1990 movie “Tremors” was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on charges involving credit cards and a stolen vehicle.

Finn Carter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ron Underwood directs Fred Ward, left, and Finn Carter on the set of the 1990 film Tremors. (Photo by Peter Iovino - © Universal Pictures - All Rights Reserved)

Records show that Finn Carter, 59, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas Justice Court records list her under the name Elizebeth Carter and show that she faces one count of possessing a stolen vehicle and 14 counts of possessing a credit card without the cardholder’s consent. Both charges are felonies.

During her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, Carter told Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman that she has lived in Las Vegas for about a year and a half. When the judge asked if she had a “stable address,” the woman replied, “I have a place I can stay.”

Prosecutors are still considering charges against Carter and have 90 days to file a criminal complaint. Zimmerman said she would release her from custody and scheduled her next court appearance for October.

According to imdb.com, Carter played the role of Rhonda LeBeck in “Tremors.” She also has appeared on numerous TV shows, including “Chicago Hope” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

