Trial postponed for man accused of killing 4-year-old boy

A trial for Brandon Toseland, a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, has been postponed for nearly a year.

Brandon Toseland, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and leaving his body in a freezer, flashes a Bible verse to a photographer in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brandon Toseland, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and leaving his body in a freezer, flashes a Bible verse to a photographer in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brandon Toseland appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on May 5, 2022. Toseland, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and leaving his body in a freezer, pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

During a court hearing Tuesday, District Judge Carli Kierny set a trial date for Oct. 16.

Toseland, 36, is facing the death penalty in the killing of Mason Dominguez, whose body was found in a freezer at Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas home in February.

The defendant was indicted in April on charges of murder; child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and kidnapping a minor resulting in substantial bodily harm. He also was indicted on three counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm; two counts of kidnapping; and two counts of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation.

In September, a grand jury issued a superseding indictment for Toseland, charging him with two additional counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment in connection with alleged abuse suffered by Mason’s sister.

