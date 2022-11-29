Trial postponed for man accused of killing 4-year-old boy
A trial for Brandon Toseland, a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, has been postponed for nearly a year.
A trial for Brandon Toseland, a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son, has been postponed for nearly a year.
During a court hearing Tuesday, District Judge Carli Kierny set a trial date for Oct. 16.
Toseland, 36, is facing the death penalty in the killing of Mason Dominguez, whose body was found in a freezer at Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas home in February.
The defendant was indicted in April on charges of murder; child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and kidnapping a minor resulting in substantial bodily harm. He also was indicted on three counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm; two counts of kidnapping; and two counts of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation.
In September, a grand jury issued a superseding indictment for Toseland, charging him with two additional counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment in connection with alleged abuse suffered by Mason’s sister.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.