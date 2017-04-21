Utah man penalized $20K for illegally killing elk in Nevada

A Utah man was fined $20,000 and received a suspended sentence for illegally poaching an elk in Lincoln County in 2015. (Thinkstock)

RENO — A judge has sentenced a Utah man to pay more than $20,000 in penalties and imposed a 32-month suspended sentence for the illegal killing of a Nevada elk.

Reports say an investigation by wildlife officials found 26-year-old Zackry Holdaway guilty of the illegal poaching of an elk in southeastern Nevada in 2015. As part of his sentence, Holdaway will also lose his hunting and fishing privileges for six years.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says officers found an elk carcass beheaded and decomposing at Pearson Ranch in Lincoln County in 2015. Trail cameras captured images of two people on an ATV near the kill site before the elk’s death, one of which was later identified as Holdaway.

He pleaded no contest to the unlawful killing and possession of the elk in January.