Watch the Telles trial live: RJ partners with Law&Crime Network to stream coverage

To allow readers to watch the Robert Telles trial as if they were in the courtroom, the Review-Journal is partnering with the LawCrime Network.

3 takeaways from start of murder trial in killing of RJ reporter

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

To allow readers to watch the Robert Telles trial as if they were in the courtroom, the Review-Journal is partnering with the Law&Crime Network.

Review-Journal readers will have access to live coverage of the trial, which began with jury selection Monday, through a live video feed from the Law&Crime Network’s YouTube channel, which will be embedded in daily stories and can be found on the Review-Journal homepage.

The live video feed will begin when the trial’s opening statements begin.

“Law&Crime is the leading platform for legal and true crime content, offering a wide range of programming including live trials,” according to a statement from Lacey LeCroy, assignment manager at Law&Crime.

Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

The partnership was envisioned as a way to allow readers to get complete, live coverage of Telles’ trial “from opening statements to the final verdict,” said Jim Prather, vice president of digital strategy at the Review-Journal.

The service is free for Review-Journal subscribers, Prather explained. “This is a trusted news network that focuses on trials,” he said of Law&Crime. “They have a track record of providing excellent video content of the proceedings.”

The coverage provided through the partnership will not include commentary, Prather said. The audience will see the live video feed with graphics providing additional information about speakers and the case.

The Law&Crime Network was created by ABC News Chief Legal Correspondent Dan Abrams and reaches a multi-platform audience across digital, cable and social media, according to the statement provided by LeCroy.

“We wanted to make sure that we provided the best quality coverage, and working with a network like this is just an excellent opportunity for us to provide our local audience the best user experience possible,” Prather said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.