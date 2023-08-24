Why a 100-year-old Army veteran is suing RTC

The former nurse, who served during World War II, says she was injured during a paratransit ride after warning the driver that her wheelchair wasn’t secure.

A 26-foot paratransit bus. (RTC photo)

A 100-year-old Army nursing veteran who served in World War II is suing the Regional Transportation Commission and a bus driver for injuries she claims to have received in a bus ride home from church earlier this month.

Clark County resident Rhoda Jones, who uses a wheelchair, and her lawyers say she ordered a paratransit ride for a trip from church back to her group home on Aug. 6. The lawsuit filed Wednesday states she warned the RTC bus driver multiple times that her wheelchair was not secured inside the moving vehicle.

“Ms. Jones told the Bus Driver on three occasions that her wheelchair was not secure. Yet, the Bus Driver did not stop, did not pull over, and did not listen to Ms. Jones’ concerns and fear. Three Times,” the lawsuit states.

Jones and her wheelchair were sent flying backward and she hit the back of her head on the metal ground of the bus, according to the lawsuit. Jones said she suffered serious injuries “including basically cracking her head open.”

The lawsuit says she suffered $15,000 in medical costs that will escalate. The plantiff also alleges negligence, elder abuse and improper training by the RTC, Jones did not know the name of the bus driver, who is listed on the lawsuit as Doe Bus Driver.

Jones is seeking general damages in excess of $15,000, special damages in excess of $15,000, punitive damages in excess of $15,000 and legal costs.

Her attorneys have asked for a jury trial. She is still active with the Veterans Administration. She served in medical roles in Georgia and Utah during her enlisted time, rising to the rank of technical sergeant.

An RTC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.