Woman admits being accessory to murder in California doctor’s death

A 31-year-old woman with ties to the death of a California doctor pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory to murder in Las Vegas.

Diana Pena is the former roommate of two people indicted on murder and conspiracy charges in the killing of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard.

Along with Jon Kennison, 27, and Kelsey Turner, 26, Pena originally was charged with murder. As part of her plea agreement, Pena acknowledged that she knew her roommates had killed Burchard.

Defense attorney Jess Matsuda has said that Pena has maintained that she was not involved in Burchard’s slaying.

Pena, who was released on her own recognizance Tuesday, faces up to five years behind bars, but her attorney said that he would ask a judge to give her probation.

The psychiatrist’s body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s abandoned Mercedes-Benz C300 in a remote area east of Las Vegas. Both Turner’s and Pena’s fingerprints were found on the car, authorities have said.

Police have said that Burchard traveled to Las Vegas on March 1 to visit Turner, with whom he had an intimate relationship.

Burchard had paid their March rent in full and had previously been paying Turner’s rent in California, his longtime girlfriend, Judy Earp, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Turner and Kennison, who remain behind bars without bail, are due back in court this week.

