Woman sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 6-month-old

Tiffany Carter was sentenced to prison this week after pleaded guilty to DUI in a February crash that killed a 6-month-old baby.

Tiffany Carter (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 37-year-old woman has been sentenced to prison for driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 6-month-old baby.

Police said Tiffany Carter drove a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck through a red light at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on Feb. 25, causing a three-car collision. The baby, Eythan Castro Machado, died three days after the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Carter was accused of having “methamphetamine and/or amphetamine and/or marijuana” in her blood during the crash, according to an amended criminal complaint filed in July.

She pleaded guilty in August to felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, court records show. District Judge Monica Trujillo sentenced Carter to between seven years, six months and 18 years, nine months in prison, said Deputy District Attorney Yu Meng.

The judge also ordered her to pay $2,000 in fines, Meng said.

According to police, the fatal crash happened as Carter was fleeing after she struck a 1999 Chrysler Sebring at Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

As Carter ran the red light, she struck a 2009 Toyota Corolla in which Eythan was riding. She also hit a 2018 Nissan Rouge, whose driver suffered minor injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 31-year-old man, 49-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman in the Corolla were also critically injured, police have said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.