Crack down on illegal puppy sales leads to more than two dozen citations

Dogs rescued during a recent illegal dog sale crackdown by the City of Las Vegas. (City of Las ...
Dogs rescued during a recent illegal dog sale crackdown by the City of Las Vegas. (City of Las Vegas/X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2024 - 6:02 pm
 

An operation targeting illegal puppy sales in Las Vegas resulted in 29 citations and four rescued puppies, the City of Las Vegas announced Monday.

The campaign, called Operation Pawsitive Change, targeted unlicensed puppy sales and unlawful practices to “protect animals and the community,” the city said in an X post.

In addition to the four puppies rescued, the city’s Department of Public Safety, the City Attorney’s office and Animal Protection Services helped confiscate four firearms, including a stolen AR-15.

The city said the operation resulted in a “sharp drop” in illegal puppy ads, with only three remaining from out-of-state sellers at the end of the operation.

“The decline in puppy ads proves proactive steps work, deterring future harm,” the city said.

The announcement came after The Animal Foundation, a shelter partly funded by the City of Las Vegas, held its annual public meeting on Saturday where they discussed addressing illegal breeding issues through the currently-defunct Animal Advisory Committee.

Others at the meeting called for better enforcement of backyard breeding laws that would help address ongoing overcrowding issues at the shelter.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

 

