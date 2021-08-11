Deputy DA accused of DUI with child in backseat, report says

A Clark County deputy district attorney was arrested last month on suspicion of DUI while her son was in the backseat.

Nicole Malich (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper arrested Nicole Malich just before 3 a.m. July 18 after she was found swerving across U.S. Highway 95 near Tropicana Avenue, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Malich told the trooper that her son was asleep in the backseat and that she had one beer about two hours before driving.

The trooper noted in the arrest report that Malich failed a sobriety test and that her eyes were bloodshot.

Malich has been a deputy district attorney since 2015, and worked as a law clerk for the county between 2012 and 2014, according to public payroll data.

The district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Malich’s employment status remains unclear.

Child Protective Services took custody of her son on July 18 while Malich was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of child abuse, driving under the influence, failure to properly maintain travel lanes and not using a traffic signal when changing lanes.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 15.

