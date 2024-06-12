94°F
Homicides

Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley

Isiah Branch (Metropolitan Police Department)
Isiah Branch (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 9:28 pm
 

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal Monday morning shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Isiah Branch, 25, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder involving a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Peyton Drive, near Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard.

Metro officers found a vehicle associated with the call and detained a male occupant who was later identified as Branch.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and learned that the victim and Branch had been in an argument leading Branch to pull a handgun and shoot the victim. He then fled the house, according to the news release.

The identity of the victim as well as cause and manner of death will be made public by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

