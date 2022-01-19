65°F
Dive team assists North Las Vegas police in evidence search at park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2022 - 2:14 pm
North Las Vegas police detectives called on a dive team to assist in a search for “evidence from a crime” Wednesday at Aliante Nature Discovery Park. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police detectives called on a dive team to assist in a search for “evidence from a crime” Wednesday at Aliante Nature Discovery Park.

It was not immediately clear what crime police were investigating, but police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Las Vegas police supplied the dive team to assist with the search.

The park is located at 2627 Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

