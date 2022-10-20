Driver arrested after crash leaves Henderson man dead

The crash occurred on Oct. 9 on St. Rose Parkway, near the intersection with Bermuda Road, NHP says.

Skyler Trey Flournoy (NHP)

An alleged reckless driver is suspected of causing a three-vehicle fatal crash in the south Las Vegas Valley earlier this month, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, a red Toyota Corolla was traveling at a high rate of speed in the right turn only lane on St. Rose Parkway, approaching Bermuda Road. The driver reportedly made an unsafe lane change, hitting a Genesis, causing it to strike a blue Nissan Sentra, according to a release from the Highway Patrol.

The Nissan spun as it traveled through the intersection and crashed into a traffic light support in the center median. The Nissan’s driver, Giovanni Deoria Kelly-Shelton, 29, of Henderson, was taken to University Medical Center and later died, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Toyota driver, Skyler Trey Flournoy, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He faces a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death and misdemeanor counts of driving without a valid license and driving without proof of insurance. Flournoy posted bail and is no longer in custody, court records show.

He is due in court on Nov. 9.

