Driver fleeing traffic stop rams patrol car in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

No one was injured Wednesday night after a man fleeing a traffic stop in the east valley rammed his vehicle into a Las Vegas police patrol car.

Just before 11 p.m., police tried to pull over a Mercedes in the 5200 block of Trango Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

The vehicle sped off and then crashed about a block away, Alvarado said. As officers approached the Mercedes, the driver hit the gas and rammed into a patrol car. He then tried to back away, but the Mercedes wouldn’t move.

Officers took the man into custody at the scene.

