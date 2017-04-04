Driver flees, 2 hurt in rollover near downtown

A car is on its roof after hitting a cement wall and flipping on North City Parkway between West Bonanza Road and West Ogden Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car hit a cement wall and flipped after the driver took off during a traffic stop near downtown early Tuesday.

Two people were hospitalized as a result of the rollover crash on North City Parkway between West Bonanza Road and West Ogden Avenue.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer initially pulled over a dark-colored sedan on the 600 block of Washington Avenue about 3:35 a.m., Lt David Gordon said. The driver presented his ID and took off.

While the officer was driving around and looking for the car “citizens” told the officer about a rollover crash, Gordon said.

The male driver lost control of the car, which hit a fence and a cement barrier wall before flipping onto its roof and into an industrial yard. The driver ran, Gordon said, and two people were trapped inside the car. Las Vegas Fire Department crews had to free them.

They were taken to an area hospital and expected to survive their injuries, Gordon said.

He said one passenger was detained at the crash site.

Police were still searching for the driver early Tuesday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.