Driver in custody after 3 die in crash in central Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man is in custody after a multivehicle crash killed three people and injured six others in the central valley Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police in the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road where a multiple-vehicle crash left three children dead Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police said seven people were transported to a hospital with two listed in critical condition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police sting crime scene tape near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road where a multiple-vehicle crash left three people dead Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police said six people were transported to a hospital with two listed in critical condition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Traffic backs up on Viking road near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road where a multiple-vehicle crash left three people dead Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Police said six people were transported to a hospital with two listed in critical condition. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police said 31-year-old Daniel Becker was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on four DUI charges and four reckless driving charges. He suffered minor injuries and displayed signs of impairment, police said.

Three people — ages 19, 49 and 69 and all pedestrians — were pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports had indicated the deceased were children.





Six people were transported to hospitals to be treated for injuries. One of them was in critical condition.

Police said the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, was triggered when Becker, driving a 2003 Ford Expedition, rear-ended a Ford Mustang on southbound Eastern Avenue, south of Viking Avenue, just after 3 p.m.

Becker continued to drive south toward Flamingo Road, where his vehicle struck the back of a 2001 GMC Jimmy before crossing over the center median, police said. That driver of the GMC suffered minor injuries.

Becker’s Expedition then struck the three pedestrians crossing Eastern in a crosswalk, police said, and collided with a Honda CRV traveling west through the intersection with Flamingo.

Police said Becker’s Expedition then crashed headlong into two vehicles that were stopped in the northbound lanes of Eastern before coming to a halt.

At least five other vehicles in the intersection were struck by debris. The 26-year-old driver of one of them, a 2005 Saturn Ion, was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, according to police. Two young children riding with her were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The impact of the final crash forced one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, backward. The rear end of the truck crashed into Cynthia Robinson’s Honda Accord.

“I just heard a big explosion,” Robinson said.

She said she didn’t see the crash because the pickup blocked her view, and police arriving at the scene didn’t let her get out of her car.

Robinson said she had some chest pain after the crash, but wasn’t hospitalized. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

The intersection of Flamingo and Eastern remained closed until 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The pedestrians deaths mark the 127th, 128th and 129th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2017. The crash remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the three pedestrians who died after their next of kin are notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.