Driver suspected of DUI after crash leaves 2 Las Vegas girls dead

Ebone Whitaker, the woman charged with DUI in a crash that killed two 17-year-old girls, was unable to make her initial court appearance Tuesday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small memorial has begun and tree limbs are still down near McDonalds where two teenage girls were struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night while walking in a crosswalk at South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

An SUV struck two pedestrians near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue about 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Two pedestrians died, one at the scene and another at a hospital. (LVMPD Traffic Bureau via Facebook)

Judge Joe Bonaventure hears the case Ebone Whitaker who was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired during a crash that killed teens, at the Regional Justice Center in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Whitaker is in the hospital and did not appear in court. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The driver of a Mercedes that police say fatally struck two 16-year-old Las Vegas girls in a crosswalk Monday night has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Ebone Whitaker, 38, of Las Vegas, was driving a 2012 Mercedes south on Maryland Parkway, approaching the intersection with Katie Avenue, when she lost control of the sport utility vehicle.

The SUV left the roadway to the right, traveled over the curb and struck a traffic sign before continuing south and hitting the two girls as they were crossing East Katie in a marked crosswalk, police said in a release Tuesday.

One of the teens was forced into the roadway and came to rest underneath another Mercedes driven by a 55-year-old Las Vegas man. The second teen was thrown into a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru lane, police said. Whitaker’s vehicle continued farther, striking a tree and a traffic pole before coming to a halt. The falling tree struck two other vehicles.

Citlali Mora, 16, died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, 16, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she later died from multiple blunt force injuries as well, the coroner’s office said.

Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Las Vegas police initially said both teens were 17.

Whitaker suffered serious injuries and “displayed signs of being impaired,” police said. She remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon at Sunrise, where police said she was being held on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death.

At a brief court hearing Tuesday, which Whitaker did not attend, prosecutors said they expected blood test results by Wednesday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure referenced “extraordinarily serious charges” related to the crash and Whitaker’s “significant prior criminal history” before saying another judge should set bail later this week.

Court records show Whitaker has faced drug-related charges in Las Vegas dating back to 2007 and pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious injury to a vehicle after she admitted to kicking out a police car window in 2004.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson called the deaths “another tragedy” and said that “this defendant appears to have been driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.”

The Las Vegas police traffic bureau posted on its Facebook page about the crash Tuesday morning.

“A horrific and 100 percent preventable fatal crash took the lives of two pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie,” the traffic bureau wrote. “Both juveniles were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them while they were in the crosswalk.”

