108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Driver suspected of DUI after crash leaves 2 Las Vegas girls dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2020 - 6:28 am
 
Updated August 4, 2020 - 3:58 pm

The driver of a Mercedes that police say fatally struck two 16-year-old Las Vegas girls in a crosswalk Monday night has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Ebone Whitaker, 38, of Las Vegas, was driving a 2012 Mercedes south on Maryland Parkway, approaching the intersection with Katie Avenue, when she lost control of the sport utility vehicle.

The SUV left the roadway to the right, traveled over the curb and struck a traffic sign before continuing south and hitting the two girls as they were crossing East Katie in a marked crosswalk, police said in a release Tuesday.

One of the teens was forced into the roadway and came to rest underneath another Mercedes driven by a 55-year-old Las Vegas man. The second teen was thrown into a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru lane, police said. Whitaker’s vehicle continued farther, striking a tree and a traffic pole before coming to a halt. The falling tree struck two other vehicles.

Citlali Mora, 16, died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, 16, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she later died from multiple blunt force injuries as well, the coroner’s office said.

Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Las Vegas police initially said both teens were 17.

Whitaker suffered serious injuries and “displayed signs of being impaired,” police said. She remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon at Sunrise, where police said she was being held on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death.

At a brief court hearing Tuesday, which Whitaker did not attend, prosecutors said they expected blood test results by Wednesday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure referenced “extraordinarily serious charges” related to the crash and Whitaker’s “significant prior criminal history” before saying another judge should set bail later this week.

Court records show Whitaker has faced drug-related charges in Las Vegas dating back to 2007 and pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious injury to a vehicle after she admitted to kicking out a police car window in 2004.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson called the deaths “another tragedy” and said that “this defendant appears to have been driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs.”

The Las Vegas police traffic bureau posted on its Facebook page about the crash Tuesday morning.

“A horrific and 100 percent preventable fatal crash took the lives of two pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie,” the traffic bureau wrote. “Both juveniles were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them while they were in the crosswalk.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Ferrara contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
2
Sisolak announces targeted coronavirus response
Sisolak announces targeted coronavirus response
3
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
4
Las Vegas bars removing, relocating gaming machines
Las Vegas bars removing, relocating gaming machines
5
Driver suspected of DUI after crash leaves 2 Las Vegas girls dead
Driver suspected of DUI after crash leaves 2 Las Vegas girls dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Senior citizen randomly attacked - Video
Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who walked up to a senior citizen and punched him in the head. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bail set at $50K for Alpine Motel owner - Video
A judge set bail at $50,000 for Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people died in a fire in December and ordered him to contract with a licensed management company for his other properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police discuss violent incidents at short-term rentals in recent weeks - VIDEO
Capt. Reggie Rader from the Southeast Area Command spoke on the current trend of violent incidents that have occurred in recent weeks at short-term rental properties. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Defendants in deadly Alpine Motel fire appear in court - Video
Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of the Alpine Motel apartment building where six people died in a December fire, and Malinda Mier, who has claimed co-ownership, appeared in court Monday to face manslaughter charges. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man shot by Henderson police expected to survive - Video
Two Henderson police officers shot a man early Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in a residential area. Officers were first called to report of a man lying in front of a home. He had a knife when police arrived, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead after road rage incident in northeast Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one hospitalized after a road rage incident near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North in the northeast valley on Saturday, Aug. 1 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police surround home with armed resident inside - Video
An armed man was barricaded in a west Las Vegas Valley residence Thursday morning, prompting police to evacuate several nearby homes. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double homicide near Eastern Avenue - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives details about a double homicide on East McWilliams Avenue near North Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stabbing in east Las Vegas - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives an update on a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carjackings result in crash - Video
Two suspects are in custody after multiple carjackings led to a crash Monday in northeast Las Vegas, police said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas man accused of going on $56,886 spending spree on Las Vegas Strip - Video
Williamson Little, 36, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday, July 18, by Las Vegas police. The arrest report says Little checked into Wynn Las Vegas on June 29. He was booked on suspicion of theft, obtaining credit card without cardholder’s consent and burglary of a business. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’ - Video
Noah Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center and did not appear for a court hearing on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police Announce Arrest of "Thrill Killing" - Video
LVMPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was fatally shot last week.
Bail set for parents charged with murder in crash that killed their 1-year-old son - Video
Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July12, now each face a charge of second-degree murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
THE LATEST