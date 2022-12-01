Driver taken into custody after ‘barricade situation’ near Strip

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, and police said they treated it as a ‘barricade situation.’

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said an attempt to pull over a driver near the Strip on Wednesday afternoon led to the person driving recklessly onto sidewalks and holing up in the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody just before 5 p.m., police said. The vehicle had been stopped in the area of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after officers initially tried to stop it at about 3:30 p.m.

Road closures were in effect between the intersection of Flamingo and Koval and University Center Drive, police said. No injuries were reported.

