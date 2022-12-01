47°F
Crime

Driver taken into custody after ‘barricade situation’ near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 5:22 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said an attempt to pull over a driver near the Strip on Wednesday afternoon led to the person driving recklessly onto sidewalks and holing up in the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody just before 5 p.m., police said. The vehicle had been stopped in the area of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after officers initially tried to stop it at about 3:30 p.m.

Road closures were in effect between the intersection of Flamingo and Koval and University Center Drive, police said. No injuries were reported.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

