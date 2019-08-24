DUI suspect crashes into wall in western Las Vegas Valley

A woman suspected of DUI crashed into the wall of a gated community Friday evening near Red Rock Ranch Road and Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

Police respond to the scene of a crash at Red Rock Ranch Drive and Sahara Avenue on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman suspected of DUI crashed into a wall outside a gated neighborhood in the west valley on Friday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 4:40 p.m. after report of the crash at the Traccia community, near Red Rock Ranch Road and Sahara Avenue, just west of the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark. A driver struck one of the community’s walls, he said.

The woman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday after failing field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash. She was not injured, Clark said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

