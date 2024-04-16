65°F
Elderly Henderson couple beaten during home invasion; man arrested

Phillip Richardson (HPD)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 9:04 pm
 

A man was arrested Saturday after beating two elderly people during a home invasion, Henderson police said.

In a statement released Monday night, the department said officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Robbers Roost Avenue after a report of a home invasion.

Police said Phillip Richardson. 38, entered the home Saturday and “battered the person reporting and the spouse.” Officers arrived and then arrested Richardson inside the residence.

The two victims were sent to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the attack. More information about their conditions was unavailable Monday night.

Richardson was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for the following offenses:

— 1 count of burglary

— 1 count of home invasion

— 1 count of robbery with a deadly weapon

— 1 count of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial battery harm

— 1 count of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial battery harm (elderly enhancement)

— 2 counts of trespass

Police called the attack an “isolated incident.” Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

