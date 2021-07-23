Evidence in Jan. 6 riot mounts against 2 with Las Vegas ties

Evidence continues to mount against two men with Las Vegas ties who remain jailed after a third man implicated them in the assault on police officers and ransacking the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Ronald Sandlin, left, and Nathaniel DeGrave are seen during the Capitol riots in January. The images, taken from video and social media, were released as part of FBI statements. (FBI)

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Ronald Sandlin, left, and Nathaniel DeGrave are seen during the Capitol riots in January. (FBI)

A photo from surveillance video shows Ronald Sandlin smoking what authorities believe was marijuana in the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The photo was in a criminal complaint released last week. (FBI)

Nathaniel DeGrave (FBI surveillance photo)

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The case against hundreds of of people arrested after the bloody riot is plodding along as defense lawyers are now sifting through the mounds of evidence gathered by investigators.

Prosecutors are being aided by plea and cooperation agreements from defendants charged with non-violent crimes following the siege of the Capitol, which took place on the day Congress was certifying the results of the Electoral College vote in 2020.

Josiah Colt of Idaho has implicated Nate DeGrave of Las Vegas and Ronald Sandlin of Memphis, who was arrested at DeGrave’s apartment, for their role in organizing, traveling and participating in a “stop the steal” rally and the violent attack on the Capitol.

Colt’s decision to cooperate with the government in exchange for leniency was announced earlier this month when he appeared before a federal judge. Prosecutors agreed to drop three lesser charges against him, records show.

Never charged with assault, Colt pleaded guilty July 16 to one count of obstructing official proceedings and is currently free on bond until his Oct. 18 hearing. He faces a sentence of up to 22 months in jail.

In his plea agreement, Colt detailed actions by DeGrave and Sandlin, who traveled by car to the Washington area and joined a mob that broke into the Capitol and the U.S. Senate chambers. Lawmakers, who had been debating the Arizona Electoral College tally, had left the chambers before rioters broke in.

Interrupting proceedings

The commotion from the mob outside was audible as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., was preparing to speak on the Senate floor.

At the time she recalled being led out of the chamber by law enforcement yelling: “move, move, move.”

Cortez Masto and other senators, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, were swiftly ushered down the halls and away from the marauders who hunted for lawmakers in the Capitol.

Some in the mob moving through the Capitol corridors chanted “hang Mike Pence,” for his decision to certify the state counts, a pro forma ritual that finalizes the election process.

Among the crowd at the Senate were Colt, DeGrave and Sandlin.

DeGrave and Sandlin, both charged with assault in multiple count indictments, have been held in the District of Columbia jail.

Slow pace of discovery

Attorney General Merrick Garland in June praised the progress of the massive investigation, which has resulted in 535 arrests resulting from 200 digital tips and other information.

But defense lawyers have chafed at the slow pace of discovery as the government continues to analyze and make available surveillance videos, photographs, social media posts and documents needed to prepare a case or negotiate a plea.

Even judges have voiced concern about the number of cases that have backlogged the federal courts and threaten to infringe on the defendants’ right to a speedy trial.

Jessica Arco, special assistant U.S. attorney, and defense lawyer Jerry Ray Smith announced plea negotiations earlier this year, although Smith noted that he had yet to see all the evidence the government had against his client.

Meanwhile, federal agents are seeking more than 100 other suspects in connection with the deadly assault that began during a speech by Trump, who claimed without evidence that the presidential election was stolen and urged his supporters to fight and march on the Capitol.

Federal officials said more than 800 people entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. In the process, about 80 police were assaulted by crowds who jumped barricades and broke windows.

Sandlin is seen on videotape, and was witnessed by Colt, charging and assaulting a police officer as the crowd moved toward the Senate.

Earlier this month, one of the first insurrectionists was sentenced. Paul Allard Hodgkins of Florida received eight months behind bars. Hodgkins was not charged with assault or causing physical damage, and lesser charges were dropped in an agreement with prosecutors.

Assault, property damage the priority

Garland and FBI officials have made it clear that their focus in the investigation is on defendants who allegedly attacked police, law enforcement officers and journalists or those who destroyed property.

Conspiracy charges have been leveled at members of the Proud Boys, who prosecutors claim organized the siege. Agents also continue to hunt for those responsible for planting pipe bombs at the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee buildings.

Meanwhile, surveillance camera video, social media posts, photographs and documents are being archived in a central database by Justice to make available to defense lawyers who have the arduous task of reviewing the materials for evidence beneficial to their clients.

Legal observers are not surprised at the slow pace.

“It’s a huge number of people. I’m not surprised it’s taking awhile,” said Carl Tobias, a professor with the University of Richmond School of Law.

Tobias said judges would allow lawyers all the access they need to protect the defendant’s rights.

“I think it is going to be case by case, that’s how judges approach this,” said Tobias, a founding faculty member at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

But Tobias said he expects the courts to come down hard on conspirators and those who were violent.

“The deterrent effect is what the prosecutors are after,” Tobias said.

Prepared for action

Colt, DeGrave and Sandlin traveled in a rental car from Sandlin’s home in Memphis to Washington for the Jan. 6 “stop the steal” rally. They also were prepared for the Capitol breach.

The three men were not known to be affiliated with the Proud Boys or another right-wing group, the Oath Keepers.

But court records show that Colt, DeGrave and Sandlin prepared for confrontation with law enforcement with purchases of military gear, bear spray and other items.

Colt brought a Glock .45-caliber pistol. He told the court that the handgun that was left in a Virginia hotel on the day of the insurrection, and not carried into Washington, D.C., which has strict gun laws. Weapons are prohibited in the Capitol.

The men set up a “GoFundMe” page on social media to offset costs of the trip. They posted pictures and videos on Facebook to enlist more supporters, including what appeared to be an altered photograph of Sandlin holding a semi-automatic weapon.

On the day of the attack, Sandlin brought a tripod and recording equipment into the Capitol to capture the event to replay on social media. He also was pictured smoking what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette in the Capitol Rotunda.

Surveillance cameras show Sandlin and DeGrave walking with a mob through the halls of the Capitol. Sandlin was easily recognized due to his blaze orange jacket. DeGrave wore tactical gear and what appeared to be a bike helmet.

Colt, in his plea statement, said Sandlin charged and assaulted a policeman as he and DeGrave rushed from the Rotunda to the Senate chambers.

Surveillance cameras also recorded Colt, wearing a helmet and backpack, dangling over the edge of the Senate visitor’s gallery before he dropped to the floor. That picture was later broadcast nationally by news networks and published in newspapers.

According to documents, DeGrave yelled for Colt to take papers and laptops from desks in the Senate chambers. Colt said he refused to do so.

Instead, Colt sat in the Senate president’s chair on the dais. He admitted in his plea hearing that he thought it was the House seat used by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colt posted a video to Facebook where he called Pelosi “a traitor.”

Following the attack, the three men left Washington.

Arrested in Las Vegas

FBI agents arrested DeGrave at his Las Vegas apartment without incident on Jan. 28. Sandlin was arrested the same day as he arrived at the apartment in a pickup truck, records show.

Both Sandlin and DeGrave have been charged with multiple felonies. Both remain in jail after separate federal judges denied bail and monitored release.

During a status hearing, Judge Dabney Friedrich agreed with prosecutor Arco that Sandlin, born in Mexico, was a flight risk, even though Sandlin’s defense lawyer said Sandlin has not returned to Mexico since he left as a small child.

Sandlin told the judge: “I’ve never been a violent person.”

“I’m no John Gotti,” Sandlin said in reference to the late boss of the Gambino crime family.

Some of the defendants in the Jan. 6 insurrection, most notably those charged with trespassing or misdemeanor crimes, have been released from jail while awaiting court action.

FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate earlier this year that the investigation is one of the largest in the bureau’s history, and that he equated the participants to domestic terrorists.

Four people died Jan. 6, including Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from California. She was shot by police as she and other rioters tried to break into the House chamber as lawmakers were being escorted out.

Two men, one from Alabama and one from Pennsylvania, died of natural causes related to cardiovascular disease, according to the D.C. medical examiner’s office. A man from Georgia died of accidental acute amphetamine intoxication.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was attacked by rioters on Jan. 6 and was sprayed with a chemical irritant. He was taken to a local hospital and died a day later after suffering two strokes, according to the medical examiner.

Two men have been arrested and charged with the assault of Sicknick.

Capitol Police were largely outnumbered when the violent mob laid siege to the Capitol, and it took hours for National Guard soldiers from Washington, D.C. and surrounding states to deploy to assist beleaguered law enforcement, who were pummeled with pipes, flag sticks and fists.

Trump was impeached by the House for inciting the insurrection, but was acquitted by the Senate.

In subsequent comments, Trump has denied inciting the crowd to riot and disavowed any role in the violent breach of the Capitol.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, has yet to reveal whether its investigation into the insurrection will include a determination of the role the former president, his family members, aides and associates played in the events of Jan. 6.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.