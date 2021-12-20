Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church

An ex-doctor who lost his license due to a drug investigation has been accused in Las Vegas of making terrorism threats against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Isaac Hearne (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A former doctor who authorities say lost his license due to a drug investigation has been accused in Las Vegas of making terrorism threats against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Isaac Hearne, 55, of Las Vegas, states Hearne was arrested after the church’s headquarters received a phone call on Dec. 13 from a man who identified himself as Hearne.

“’You’re going to want to notify the authorities … because I am going to kill everyone in that (expletive) building,’” Hearne was quoted as saying on the recorded call.

Hearne, police said, also threatened the person who took the call, saying repeatedly “I’m coming to kill you.”

Police said a church investigation showed it had received prior calls from the same number, and that Hearne was the caller. The Las Vegas police counterterrorism section was then assigned to investigate.

Two witnesses subsequently told police that Hearne is a former eye doctor from Reno. One witness said he was “a trained ophthalmologist (who) lost his medical licensure due to narcotics diversion,” police said. Federal and state online records indicate Hearne’s medical license was revoked in 2019.

Police said a family member told a detective that Hearne has mental health problems but refuses to see a doctor. The family member also said that Hearne is a former member of the church who had made thousands in donations.

“He wanted his donations (tithes) refunded but the Church had refused, which caused him to become increasingly frustrated and angry,” police said.

Hearne initially declined to speak with police but later confessed to making the call, a detective wrote in the arrest report.

“Hearne then stated that he blamed the church for the professional and financial calamities he has suffered in life, and that he had awoken from a dream angry and decided to call the church,” police said.

There was no record for Hearne at the Clark County Detention Center Monday. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate he was subject to a release order requiring high level electronic monitoring and an order to stay away from all LDS churches.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Hearne’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

