Ex-Raider Chandler Jones arrested again, records show

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders player Chandler Jones has been arrested for the second time in a month, according to police and court records.

Jones, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

A police spokesperson reached Wednesday morning would not immediately provide details of his arrest.

An event number tied to Jones’ arrest showed that police were called at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 10500 block of Chillingham Drive in Las Vegas.

The veteran defensive end was arrested and jailed on two counts of the same charge Sept. 29. He was released the same afternoon after posting a $15,000 bail bond.

At the time of his arrest last month, Jones had not played a game for the Raiders and was on the non-football illness list.

He has since been released from the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0394. Follow @randompoker on X. Review-Journal data editor Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this story.