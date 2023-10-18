67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Ex-Raider Chandler Jones arrested again, records show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 8:18 am
 
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders player Chandler Jones has been arrested for the second time in a month, according to police and court records.

Jones, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

A police spokesperson reached Wednesday morning would not immediately provide details of his arrest.

An event number tied to Jones’ arrest showed that police were called at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 10500 block of Chillingham Drive in Las Vegas.

The veteran defensive end was arrested and jailed on two counts of the same charge Sept. 29. He was released the same afternoon after posting a $15,000 bail bond.

At the time of his arrest last month, Jones had not played a game for the Raiders and was on the non-football illness list.

He has since been released from the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0394. Follow @randompoker on X. Review-Journal data editor Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
3
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
4
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
5
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Cowboy up and get down: Stoney’s North Forty is here
Cowboy up and get down: Stoney’s North Forty is here
Telles to appear in court on motion to delay trial
Telles to appear in court on motion to delay trial
Bourbon Parade bar, with a New Orleans marching band, debuts on the Strip
Bourbon Parade bar, with a New Orleans marching band, debuts on the Strip
Biden: ‘Other team,’ not Israel, to blame for Gaza hospital blast
Biden: ‘Other team,’ not Israel, to blame for Gaza hospital blast
Jacky Rosen adds $2.7M to campaign war chest
Jacky Rosen adds $2.7M to campaign war chest
Las Vegas mayoral candidates tout their bona fides in 1st candidate forum
Las Vegas mayoral candidates tout their bona fides in 1st candidate forum