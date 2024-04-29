85°F
Man, 31, arrested on murder charge near Arts District

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Daniel Rodimer, a former congressional candidate and pro wrestler, leaves the courtroom after h ...
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show
David Leach, best friend of Sasha Wiliams, at his home on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
‘I didn’t want to wrap my head around it’: Family, friends remember slain trans woman
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2-year-old Las Vegas boy’s death
‘She needs justice’: Slain Las Vegas woman remembered on 1-year anniversary
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 11:23 am
 
Updated April 29, 2024 - 12:57 pm

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of a man he was allegedly involved in a fight with near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department press release, Colin Czech was arrested after police responded at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a “physical altercation” between two men in the 11oo block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the men near the 300 block of East Charleston, at South Third Street. One of them was “unresponsive and bleeding from the head,” police said.

The man was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Metro homicide detectives learned that Czech “attacked the victim at some point,” the press release said.

Czech was arrested on a charge of open murder and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in absentia, police said. This often happens when a suspect is hospitalized, but it wasn’t clear why Czech wasn’t booked directly into the jail.

The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t yet released the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

