Neighbors’ dispute turns deadly in Summerlin, police say

A dispute between two neighbors outside their Summerlin homes turned deadly Monday evening when one neighbor allegedly shot the other man, who later died on his driveway, police said.

At about 7:07 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place near Lake Mead Boulevard after a shooting occurred during a verbal altercation between two neighbors, Lt. Jason Johansson said during a briefing late Monday night.

When officers arrived, they were contacted by the suspect’s wife and then the suspect “came out of the garage of his residence and turned himself in to officers without incident,” Johansson said.

Officers went to the neighbor’s house where the victim, a male in his 40s, “was on the floor of the driveway suffering from several gunshot wounds,” Johansson said.

After medical assistance was attempted and emergency personnel arrived, the wounded man was pronounced dead, according to Johansson.

The department’s homicide team is investigating, he said.

“What we know is that our victim lives at the residence beside where our suspect lives, that they became involved in a verbal altercation where our suspect was standing on his property line and our victim was standing on the property line where he lives,” Johansson said.

“During that heated verbal exchange between the two of them, our suspect had a gun in his right hand throughout the entire incident, but it was not pointed at anyone,” Johansson said.

“At some point in time during that incident, the suspect raised his firearm and he shot our victim,” he said.

The suspect’s wife “was already on the phone with Las Vegas Metro on 911, you could hear the shots on our 911 call,” Johansson said. “That’s when officers were immediately dispatched to the area.”

“She was on the phone making the initial report and she was live with the call takers when the shooting happened,” Johansson said.

Police on Monday night were still canvassing the neighborhood looking for additional witnesses, he said.

“I can say that we do have home video that does capture the entire incident,” Johansson said. “Right now based on information that I’ve seen on video, our suspect will be arrested and booked in the Clark County Detention Center later on tonight after we are done processing our scene and handing our investigation here on scene.”

In their interviews with neighbors, officers are trying to find out if there had been any prior disputes between the suspect and victim, Johansson said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Review-Journal digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.