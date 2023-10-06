Police: Chandler Jones violated protection order, burned items from woman’s backyard

The former Raiders defensive lineman is accused of getting naked and burning a woman’s belongings in his backyard.

Chandler Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)

Former Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is accused of getting naked and burning a woman’s belongings that he took from her backyard in violation of a protection order.

Jones, 33, was arrested last week and released by the team the next day, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

On Sept. 28, Jones was served a temporary protection order by the mother of Jones’ son. Throughout the day, Jones sent the woman Snapchat messages. That afternoon, Jones went to the woman’s home and took items such as a recycling bin, pool net and dog toys from the backyard, according to the arrest report.

The woman then received Snapchat messages from Jones that appeared to show him nude in his own backyard and burning the items taken from her backyard.

Surveillance video from the woman’s home captured Jones arriving and taking the items from the backyard, police said.

When police spoke to Jones, he admitted to sending Snapchat messages and told police “to just take him out of the car,” which police indicated meant that Jones knew he had violated to the protection order, according to the report.

Jones had been away from the team for weeks, and on Sept. 20 was placed on the non-football illness list. His arrest was preceded by disturbing posts on social media.

He faces two counts of violating a temporary protection order and is due in court on Dec. 4.

