Las Vegas man arrested in $7M US Treasury check scheme

A Las Vegas man indicted in a scheme to steal $7 million in U.S. Treasury checks in Utah was arrested over the weekend in Lyon County, Nevada, a federal prosecutor said Monday.

The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

A Las Vegas man indicted in connection with multiple federal crimes in a scheme to steal $7 million in U.S. Treasury checks in Utah was arrested over the weekend in Nevada’s Lyon County, a federal prosecutor said Monday.

Kyle Eugene Duncan-Carle, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and receiving stolen government property, according to Trina Higgins, U.S. attorney for the District of Utah.

The indictment, issued earlier this month, was unsealed Monday, Higgins said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors allege that Duncan-Carle pursued a plan to defraud some credit unions in Utah from January to September 2023 by taking stolen Treasury checks made out to individuals and companies, Higgins said.

He then allegedly assumed the identities of people on the checks, opened accounts with the names, deposited the checks and withdrew the funds, she said.

Duncan-Carle obtained at least six stolen checks totaling $7 million, including in one case assuming a victim’s identity and depositing a stolen tax refund check for $821,333 that was made out to the victim, according to the indictment.

Because he was arrested in Nevada, Duncan-Carle will have his initial appearance on the charges in an unspecified U.S. District Courthouse in Nevada, Higgins said.

In addition to the U.S. attorney’s office, the case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigations, the IRS treasury inspector general for tax administration and the Salt Lake City field office of the FBI, according to the release.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.