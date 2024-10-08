Bail set at $1M for teen accused in killing near Las Vegas park

Serge Kamga and a 16-year-old boy who has not been identified were arrested for a fatal shooting near the Lewis Family Park.

Serge Kamga, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Court, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutor Kennedy Holthus, right, listens as Attorney Ryan Helmick, representing Serge Kamga, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, addresses the court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Court, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Serge Kamga, right, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, appears in court with his attorney Ryan Helmick during a hearing at the Regional Justice Court, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman presides over Serge Kamga, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, hearing at the Regional Justice Court, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutor Kennedy Holthus, right, listens as Attorney Ryan Helmick, representing Serge Kamga, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, addresses the court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Court, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Serge Kamga, one of the suspects arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Court, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a teenager accused of robbery and murder in a Friday slaying near a park in Las Vegas.

Serge Kamga, 19, and a 16-year-old boy who has not been identified were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department for a fatal shooting at Grass Meadows Drive and Tree Line Drive, close to the Lewis Family Park in the eastern valley.

The victim was Dominique Rattler, 33, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which said his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and has determined the death to be a homicide.

Kamga faces charges of open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Deputy District Attorney Kennedy Holthus said the suspects had intended to buy marijuana and that it appeared Rattler was killed in a “drug deal gone bad.”

Kamga’s attorney, Ryan Helmick, wanted him released on his own recognizance, meaning there would not be monetary bail, with high level house arrest.

But Holthus asked for $1 million bail with house arrest if Kamga posts bail, a request Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman granted despite Helmick’s protests that Kamga’s family could not afford it.

“I’ve got a murder case,” said Goodman. “I’ve got a father who was working seven days a week (to) support his wife and his eight kids. He’s working seven days a week and on the side selling marijuana because he’s got to support all those people.”

Helmick argued that Kamga — whom he described as a “straight A student” on a full football scholarship — was not accused of being the shooter, did not know the victim would be robbed and left the scene as soon as he heard gunshots.

Goodman was skeptical.

“Your client shows up in all black with a mask,” the judge said. “The other guy shows up in all black with a mask. And that’s just normal behavior?”

Helmick said that the masks were a “style fashion” thing.

“Our argument is that he had no idea this was going to be a robbery,” Helmick said. “The plan was to get marijuana.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.