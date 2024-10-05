Metro investigating east valley homicide

The homicide occurred Friday in the intersection of Grass Meadow and Fieldmouse Avenue at Lewis Family Park in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are are investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.

The homicide occurred at an unknown time in the intersection of Grass Meadow and Fieldmouse Avenue at Lewis Family Park, according to an email from Metro.

Metro Lt. Jason Johansson was expected to give more details shortly before 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.