4 suspects sought in armed robbery at Las Vegas mall
The suspects entered a business, grabbed multiple items and fled from the business after threatening an employee with a weapon, police said.
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in finding four suspects in an apparent group armed robbery last month at Meadows Mall.
About 6:15 p.m. October 13, four suspects entered a business in the 4000 block of Meadows Lane, grabbed multiple items and fled from the business after threatening an employee with a weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a Friday press release.
The suspects are all believed to be Hispanic, including:
— An adult man, 30-40 years old, 5-foot-6 with a medium build wearing a black hat, black baggy clothing, with tattoos on his arm and face.
— An adult woman, 30-40 years old, 5-foot-6 with a medium build wearing a black and white plaid shirt and black leggings.
— An woman adult, 16-17 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build, dyed red and black hair, and wearing a black crop top, gray sweatpants with lettering on the back.
— An adult woman, 16-17 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build, black hair and black clothing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.