4 suspects sought in armed robbery at Las Vegas mall

The suspects entered a business, grabbed multiple items and fled from the business after threatening an employee with a weapon, police said.

Surveillance photos of the four suspects in an armed robbery at Meadows Mall on Oct. 13, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in finding four suspects in an apparent group armed robbery last month at Meadows Mall.

About 6:15 p.m. October 13, four suspects entered a business in the 4000 block of Meadows Lane, grabbed multiple items and fled from the business after threatening an employee with a weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a Friday press release.

The suspects are all believed to be Hispanic, including:

— An adult man, 30-40 years old, 5-foot-6 with a medium build wearing a black hat, black baggy clothing, with tattoos on his arm and face.

— An adult woman, 30-40 years old, 5-foot-6 with a medium build wearing a black and white plaid shirt and black leggings.

— An woman adult, 16-17 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build, dyed red and black hair, and wearing a black crop top, gray sweatpants with lettering on the back.

— An adult woman, 16-17 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with a thin build, black hair and black clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.